This week, we invite you to share what you treasure. Our first Guest Host for July, Aletta, is asking us to share our treasures. If you read my blog sometimes, I am sure you know some of my treasures already – they are many, just like yours, but these are my most treasured treasures:
Everything nature …
Just living is not enough… one must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower.
– Hans Christian Andersen
My number one friend, Milo…
Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.
– Roger Caras, author of A Dog Is Listening: The Way Some of Our Closest Friends View Us
And of course my funny family –
A happy family is but an earlier heaven.
– George Bernard Shaw
Since some weeks now, I have to add a new sweet treasure to my family – my first grandchild – Myra.
Children are the keys of paradise.
– Eric Hoffer
Never sleepy, always alert – so, this is the first time I have seen her yawning properly!
Please visit Aletta's wonderful post for more inspiration
Last week we focused on eyes and the responses we had were fun and very diverse. Continuing the tradition of inviting Guest Hosts during the month of July, next week is Jez Braithwaite’s turn with Seeing Double as his challenge. Be sure to take a look on Saturday 9th of July.
Yes, I would have guessed but still enjoyed the photos. I treasure similar things and especially that first grandchild. A special time!
That last treasure is truly precious. Truly family is one’s greatest treasure… eccentric Uncle Jim notwithstanding. (Doesn’t everyone have an Uncle Jim in their family?) >grin<
Lovely photos and thoughts! And welcome to Myra. Are we boring you already, I wonder? 😉
A view of all the treasures in your life! All you can ask for, really
Beautiful photos of beautiful treasures! And many congratulations on the arrival of your first grandchild 🤗
Ann-Christine, your new grandbaby, Myra is so cute! I know that she will be one of the best treasures you will ever have! The same goes for your family too! We are blessed to have family and to treasure them too! Thank you so much for joining in on this challenge Ann-Christine! I really appreciate it!
Treasures indeed, A-C. But what an absolute poppet Myra is. A treasure of treasures.
What beautiful and thoughtful treasures Ann-Christine. And congratulations on your first grandchild. Myra is beautiful.
Wonderful treasures 😍
Oh Ann-Christine, what a gorgeous little one; lucky you!!! Your images this week are wonderful as always but Myra is definitely the scene-stealer!!