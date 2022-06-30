Thursday Thoughts – I Try to Leave Nothing but Footprints

Stensjö By – an old heritage village left just like it was in the 1920’s. Nothing removed, nothing added.

Today we have to motivate people not to destroy, and to leave nature as they would love to see it. ”Leave it as you found it” is not always relevant though. I often bring a paper bag and pick up what other people have thrown away. I don’t know how it is possible not to have noticed how much waste there is, how much plastic and what it does to animals and to ourselves – to our very existence here. Is it too late to learn this lesson again? And it all depends on us, and the parents to the new generation… It is almost as simple as that – What I learned from my parents, I have taught my own children.