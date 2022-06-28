LAPC #205 – The Eyes Have it

Tina invites us this week to share moments of eye contact – but, as I seldom do portraits…I decided to concentrate on the moment of contact – and love. This will include some precious moments with animals as well. And why not plants? We all depend on each other to make planet Earth survive.

An animal’s eyes have the power to speak a great language. – Martin Buber

First out are my children, whose eyes are not at all visible here…but I believe their smiles speak for them. I hope the other pictures speak for themselves…but I will give you some key names : Cheers to Aleksandr in Georgia! Young Milo charming us all; Dearest mother with her caring green eyes; Arthur and Michael – inseparable after meeting each other in the Ecuadorian jungle (theirs is a story made into a book and right now into a movie); my granddaughter, Myra, and her father (wonderful contact already); and lastly, my most admired couple nextdoor, Birgit and Nils (91 and 92, still planting, biking, walking, sowing (the embroidered wall decoration and the bench pad made by her hands), puzzling, baking, chatting and – oh to be that active and creative late in life!), still holding hands after a whole life together. ♥ I see so much love in these pictures, in the eyes, in the contact, in new life as well as old life. Let Love into your eyes and you will be rewarded in your heart.

The soul, fortunately, has an interpreter – often an unconscious but still a faithful interpreter – in the eye.

– Charlotte Brontë

I hope you’ve enjoyed my collection of eyes catching others’ eyes, and now I’m looking forward to seeing yours. Please remember to link your responses to Tina’s original, and to use the Lens-Artists tag to make it easier for all of us to find you. Special thanks to Sylvia for guest hosting last week’s Doors/Doorways challenge, and to you for your terrific responses.

