LAPC #104 -Doors/Doorways

I admit I had to dig deep into my archives to find images for Sylvia’s (My Colorful Expressions) excellent challenge. But it brought me back to some fond memories! Hopefully you will enjoy them as well. I will never forget that park…in the header. The whole park was made a home for stray cats. They were everywhere on the benches, stones and grass – even a little house was built for them.
I know that doors are not really my thing…rather it’s windows. To me, a door leaves everything open, but a window gives me fresh air while I still can feel safe.
These are from Tibet, Bhutan, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Latvia, Georgia and Croatia.
I like many different styles, this door is simple, but ”clean” in colour and design.
Elaborate style from Bhutan and a more simple one from Spain. I love them both. Gaudís harmonies are wonderful in their natural forms. Even if this mayby is more of a vault, it was the entrance to a room.
Swedish faded green and a white ”igloo”, kontrasting Bhutan’s shop doors.
Three very different doors and doorways – I like them open…when there is a view waiting.
This left door was very tiny, some 30x150cm. I admit I wondered if there might be a dead body inside, left there hundreds of years ago… And then, there is really something special about laundry! In Georgia that was a daily treat, seeing laundry in all colours all over the yards. Painted doors are not that usual, but here is a shop with an attractive door.
Finally one of my favourites – notice the door to the left, with a lock. How I would have liked to have a look inside that house – but only through the blue door!
Please remember to link to Sylvia’s original post and to use the Lens-Artists tag. Special thanks to Anne Sandler for last week’s Local Vistas. A marvellous response – now we got loads of new travel tips! We also hope you’ll join us again next week when Tina hosts the challenge on Travels and Trifles.
Until then, be kind, creative and sunny!
So many moods, Ann-Christine! I have to confess to a liking for the exotic Tibetan door, and the lovely curvy Gaudi, but there’s no resisting that colourful laundry..
Fantastic collection…
The cat door is so cute, good choice! Thank you for showing us these special doors around the world. The white “igloo” is really unique and beautiful.
Doors and doorways may not be your things, however, you do have some brilliant photos. I’m loving your last one 😀 😀
You’ve found quite a collection there, with some truly unusual examples. Yes. I prefer the doors to be open too. I can’t resist peeking behind.
You discovered some very interesting doors in your search, Ann-Christine! I enjoyed looking at each one and my favorite would be the one showing the laundry, so colorful. Thank you for sharing these.
Ann-Christine, doors may not be your thing, but you’ve shown us a set of beautiful doors and doorways. I have two favorites, 1. The one from Spain with the woman at the wall and 2. The colorful laundry. They were all great.
You may have had to dig deep but you’ve found some fascinating doors! I love the examples from Bhutan but also the simplicity of the faded green one from Sweden. And I recognised your painted door! It’s in Riga, yes? I have a photo of just the black cat painted at the top> I took lots of cat photos there, as they are the symbol of the city, but I’d completely forgotten that one was from a door until I saw your photo of the whole thing 😀
lol, I had to do the same, but seeing your photos I know there is some more to find in my archives as well.
♥
What a wonderful collection Ann Christine! Love the Georgia doors😍
Thank you, Madhu – my favourites too.
Wonderful choices as always A-C. The term “cat-house” has a very different meaning here in the US LOL but of course yours is far nicer! Loved the last 2 doors especially!
Thank you, Tina – and I looked it up…oh. I prefer mine, just like you!
You may or may not have opened any of the doors you photographed here, but they tell a story of your personal journeys. Very interesting collection.
Thank you, John – I really appreciated the theme, and that it made me find things forgotten!
What an amazing selection of doors from across the globe, Ann-Christine 👏 My favourite has to be the cat house 😃
Haha, thank you, Jez – just found out from Tina that cat house was not that positive in the US…
Thank you for this collection of interesting doors. The one at the top of the stairs with the locked door to the left is my favorite.
Beth, thank you – and that is my favourite as well. Sorry I never got the chance to go inside!
A wonderful collection of door memories Ann-Christine ❤
I love that little cat in her snug home. What a wonderful idea