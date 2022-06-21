LAPC #104 -Doors/Doorways

I admit I had to dig deep into my archives to find images for Sylvia’s (My Colorful Expressions) excellent challenge. But it brought me back to some fond memories! Hopefully you will enjoy them as well. I will never forget that park…in the header. The whole park was made a home for stray cats. They were everywhere on the benches, stones and grass – even a little house was built for them.

I know that doors are not really my thing…rather it’s windows. To me, a door leaves everything open, but a window gives me fresh air while I still can feel safe.

These are from Tibet, Bhutan, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Latvia, Georgia and Croatia.

I like many different styles, this door is simple, but ”clean” in colour and design.

Elaborate style from Bhutan and a more simple one from Spain. I love them both. Gaudís harmonies are wonderful in their natural forms. Even if this mayby is more of a vault, it was the entrance to a room.

Swedish faded green and a white ”igloo”, kontrasting Bhutan’s shop doors.

Three very different doors and doorways – I like them open…when there is a view waiting.

This left door was very tiny, some 30x150cm. I admit I wondered if there might be a dead body inside, left there hundreds of years ago… And then, there is really something special about laundry! In Georgia that was a daily treat, seeing laundry in all colours all over the yards. Painted doors are not that usual, but here is a shop with an attractive door.

Finally one of my favourites – notice the door to the left, with a lock. How I would have liked to have a look inside that house – but only through the blue door!

Special thanks to Anne Sandler for last week's Local Vistas. A marvellous response – now we got loads of new travel tips!

Until then, be kind, creative and sunny!