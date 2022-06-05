5 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday

  5. Dear Ann-Christine
    great colour combination.
    By the way, Goethe hasted in his Theory of Colours this combination of blue and green. Well, that has to do with his holistic normativ aesthetic.
    We will now celebrate the queen.
    With love from the sea
    The Fab Four of Cley
    🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂

