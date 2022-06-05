Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade Silent Sunday 5 juni, 20225 juni, 2022 / Leya / 5 kommentarer
5 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Beautiful and peaceful. Just right for Sunday.
Beautiful forget-me-nots 🙂
What a gorgeous photo 😊
Lovely!
Dear Ann-Christine
great colour combination.
By the way, Goethe hasted in his Theory of Colours this combination of blue and green. Well, that has to do with his holistic normativ aesthetic.
We will now celebrate the queen.
With love from the sea
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂