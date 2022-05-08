Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade Silent Sunday 8 maj, 20227 maj, 2022 / Leya / 7 kommentarer
7 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Ahh, the fresh green of spring, perfect against a blue sky
A beautiful canopy of leaves!
That’s my idea of perfect
Happy Mother’s Day . . . I hope the sun has not forgotten its task and duty and that you do get out for a walk amongst your beloved trees . . .
Lovely view up into the trees Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂
I like this type of photo, A-C. I can imagine lying on my back looking up…and then I think about ticks and think, ”No.” 🙂
I always like these views looking up into the tree canopy. But now when I do it I get dizzy. 🙂 Happy Sunday, Ann_christine. If it is recognized there, Happy Mother’s Day too. ❤