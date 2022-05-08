7 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday

  4. Happy Mother’s Day . . . I hope the sun has not forgotten its task and duty and that you do get out for a walk amongst your beloved trees . . .

    Svara

  7. I always like these views looking up into the tree canopy. But now when I do it I get dizzy. 🙂 Happy Sunday, Ann_christine. If it is recognized there, Happy Mother’s Day too. ❤

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.