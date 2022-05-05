Thursday Thoughts – Evening in the Glasshouse 5 maj, 20224 maj, 2022 / Leya Ginkgo Biloba Geranium Jasmine Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade
3 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Evening in the Glasshouse”
The sun is setting later . . . how beautiful the last rays finding the blooms . . .
I wish I could smell the jasmine. It’s such an amazing scent.
The germanium to the left and in the light like that is so pretty