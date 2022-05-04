Lens-Artists Challenge #197 – The Rule of Thirds

Tina explains the well-known Rule of Thirds, and asks us to show our own examples. Visit her site for more inspiration!I must admit the rule is somewhere with me always, but I never think of it. It is true that this composition is pleasing to the eye, but so is breaking it…

This Shar – pei beauty on the steps – is maybe not totally in the ”right” position, but almost. Many times you need to fit into the frame what would look strange if it wasn’t there – and the dog had to be there, just as I wanted the steps to be there as well. And, I had to be fast – or the dog would go indoors again.

In this image I just wanted something in the foreground, and matched the single boat with the boats to the left and the lady on the bridge – a balance after all. My overall idea is that a balanced image is more needed than following the rules. (Rules might help the balancing of course…)

The Mockingbird and the blue bottle makes a balanced picture despite breaking the rules. I almost always avoid putting the significant object in the middle, so, the balance here is kept by the bottle and the bird leaning away from each other. The lack of other colours/the blending in also makes the bird a star.

I say trust your own feeling for when an image has got the finish you want. This Iceland motif is a favourite – warm evening colours contrasted to the darker, colder side of the mountains, and the distinct line going left-right and upwards. The farm in the lower left corner.

Another example, from Ireland, where I would have liked the shot a bit more from the right, putting the ruins in a better position. But, that was not possible – so I made this image anyway. It works for me, thanks to the hiker on the road.

Finally two images where you cannot follow the rule of thirds properly – and it is not needed either. The Moroccan dune works like the Icelandic mountain ridge – the contrast between light and dark, warmth and cold. Just decide where the line should go. One third?

Finally a horse in the middle, or almost. I felt that was his right position. Do you agree?

In the end – were you familiar with the rule? Do you use it? This week we hope you’ll share some rule-of-thirds examples and explain how and why you chose to compose them. Please link to Tina’s post and use the Lens-Artists tag!

