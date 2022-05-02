Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade Macro Monday 2 maj, 20221 maj, 2022 / Leya / 3 kommentarer
3 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
Oh, this is very nice indeed, A-D. It’s almost as if that little flower is talking to the small batch of leaves. 🙂 I also find it interesting that the foreground almost looks like ice.
Lovely photo – it looks like you got down on the ground for this one
Just beautiful Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂