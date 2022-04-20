Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade Wordless Wednesday 20 april, 2022 / Leya / 4 kommentarer
4 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
How can anyone not smile at the fuzzy one!
Awww! He looks neatly trimmed
Expectation in that gaze 😌
Yepp – his ball fell down in the cell
