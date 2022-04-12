Lens-Artists Challenge #194- Bokeh

Sofia’s Bokeh – an amazing theme. Go to her lovely site for more inspiration!
As Nature is my greatest source for photography, achieving a fine bokeh is always one of my aims. It makes the viewer rest in the image, rest in the harmony and magic of nature. Bokeh images also convey something of my own feelings in that very moment. I do agree with Sofia – it is the feeling that does it.
I will try to explain some of the ways and situations where I’m aiming for bokeh. Most of these photos were made with a tele lens, but for focusing on small details I use a macro lens. Aperture priority.
In close-up or macros of flowers and their inhabitants – or guests – I want the background to be totally soft, almost non-existent.
In real macros, maybe there is only one detail in focus, which means almost the whole picture is blurred.
This image is a favourite, with one of my most loved tulips as the main subject. The use of strong colours and contrast adds to the special impression. The only thing I would like to change in this image is the placing of the tulip – it should have grown from the left hand side…but the image needed the leaves to come alive, so, I had to accept the way nature wanted it!
Another variety for bokeh is the harmony of colours in almost the same hue, paired/contrasted with interesting and different structures. What is your impression – is this image soft or rough?
According to Sofia, many people see this kind of background as the essence of Bokeh. Late evening light adds to a lovely, speckled bokeh, and I had to go back to this stellar magnolia from some years ago, because last year it froze after one day, and this year it did not even unfold – black buds only…
Finally – who doesn’t love droplets, large or small?
Thank you, Sofia, for inviting us this week to primarily think of out-of-focus areas on our photos. ”Are they an important component of your shot? What is bokeh for you and how do you achieve it?” We are looking forward to seeing your softly blurred areas and their story.
Thank you for sharing your wonderful celebrations with us last week. If you join us for this challenge, please link to Sofia’s post and tag Lens-Artists so we can easily find you. More information on the Lens-Artists Challenges here.
7 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #194- Bokeh”
Amazing examples of bokeh Ann-Christine! I totally enjoyed when you put your lens into the greenery and the resulting image. The tulip was exceptional. They were all terrific.
These are all so beautiful! I can’t pick a favorite!!
Nice shots, is that Beetle Bailey on top of the Coneflower?
These are all magnificent, A-C. You’re such a talented photographer.
Of course they are wonderful Ann-Christine. I loved the little pink mushrooms and of course the droplet with its reflection of the greenery. But I did laugh out loud about ”stick you camera right into the greenery”. For some reason that really hit my funny bone. Can you imagine a photography teacher saying that? And yet it makes perfect sense!! Glorious images this week.
Fabulous macros and just love the beetle and fungi.:) 🙂
Beautiful examples, I’m most smitten with the mushrooms. What a beautiful image. For me, background is really only background, as you can imagine, so I’ve been struggling a little with this theme. Your examples have opened my eyes a little. But still I don’t get it: Okay, you shot with aperture priority, I did too yesterday for the first time. But then you still need to set the aperture to a certain value, no? There is an entire scale of different apertures. Which one do you choose??