Lens-Artists Challenge #192 – Earth Story

Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.
― Mahatma Gandhi
Earth Story. This week, we hope you will join us in sharing earth stories through your lens. As we share the natural world, we hope to share our understanding of planet Earth and the glory of her magic. Amy made me decide to celebrate Arbor Day, April 29, and in fact I think I celebrate it every day.
Let us start with an image of sky, mountains, water and trees – Earth seen from above.
The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness.
― John Muir
And as we fly downwards, under the canopy, to the forest floor – we will find the tiniest creatures that need you to lie down on the ground to meet them. Their little world is filled with a special kind of magic.
It is spring again. The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart.
― Rainer Maria Rilke
Trees bring us spring in soft showers…
Some trees are famous because of the way they grow, and because they have appeared in popular movies.
This old beech tree is one of my best friends. I talk to him every week and rest quietly in his shadow.
The earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations.
― Pope John Paul II
