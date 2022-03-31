Lens-Artists Challenge #192 – Earth Story

Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.

― Mahatma Gandhi

Earth Story. This week, we hope you will join us in sharing earth stories through your lens. As we share the natural world, we hope to share our understanding of planet Earth and the glory of her magic. Amy made me decide to celebrate Arbor Day, April 29, and in fact I think I celebrate it every day.

Let us start with an image of sky, mountains, water and trees – Earth seen from above.

The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness.

― John Muir

And as we fly downwards, under the canopy, to the forest floor – we will find the tiniest creatures that need you to lie down on the ground to meet them. Their little world is filled with a special kind of magic.

Trees have beautiful souls and science has proved they can communicate and help each other when in trouble. They can even ”walk” some centimeters.

When trees age, they stay beautiful. This oak tree in Blekinge, Sweden, is about 300 years old.

It is spring again. The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart.

― Rainer Maria Rilke

Trees bring us spring in soft showers…

…where some are as short lived as the shimmering magnolia beauties.

Trees are poems that the earth writes upon the sky.

― Khalil Gibran



Some trees are famous because of the way they grow, and because they have appeared in popular movies.

This old beech tree is one of my best friends. I talk to him every week and rest quietly in his shadow.

Silent autumn moments are healing.

Winter trees bring a lasting serenity that I never tire of.

I often contemplate the bare trees and their reflections in the water. Calm and quiet moments. Not many animals are to be seen during this season. But trees are home to many creatures…

We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.

― David Brower



… and some live in them their whole lives. They eat, play, mate and raise their young.

What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on?

― Henry David Thoreau



Finally, without trees the world would not exist. We are all dependent on them. Everywhere in art we find trees as well, and many of us have special ties to certain trees, or remember special trees from our childhood. So, treasure them and protect them, plant seedlings and make the forest and your garden grow!

The earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations.

― Pope John Paul II

