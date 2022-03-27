Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 27 mars, 202226 mars, 2022 / Leya / 18 kommentarer
18 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
This is just such a lovely scene,A C
♥ Will go back in summer to see what it looks like then!
Oh, that would be interesting!
What a gorgeous image, that reflection is sublime 🙂
Thank you, Pam!
I love the tangleness (I just made that word up 😁) and reflections 🙂
Tangleness is rather clever, Brian!
I will borrow that one…
😄😄😄👍👍
👍😃
Good!!
Love new words, Brian, especially yours. Very fitting! I will borrow that one…
I have written it down for further use as well A-C 🙂
;-D
What a marvelous reflection and virtually a mirror image. It’s a bit mind-bending.
Thank you – Maybe it is? I wonder what it looks like in summer.
Glorious photo ! Somehow there is a feeling everything is coming alive under the blue blessings of sky and water . . . . Were I there methinks I would be shivering but smiling . . .
😀 It is not that cold now…only 7 degrees, no frost!