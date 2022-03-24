Little blue eyes among the winter leaves – not many yet, but still –
“Come with me into the woods where spring is
advancing, as it does, no matter what,
not being singular or particular, but one
of the forever gifts, and certainly visible.”
― Mary Oliver
15 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Anemone hepatica”
Lovely pictures of one of my favourite flowers.
Those flowers are so sweet and lovely poking up through the dead leaves like that 🙂 Thank you for sharing them!
Beauty in simplicity! 😊❤️
Gorgeous photos! So delicate and with a wonderful color!
Delightful!!
Love the contrasting blue and brown. So pretty!
The little sign that spring is happening and beautifully captured!
Beautiful macro shots of this anemone.
Spring is finally here.🍀
It is – we’ve had a wonderful three weeks – but now comes April showers and sleet…grateful for what we had!
So pretty against those leaves!
You don’t have to be big and great to be pretty, do you…tiny is the thing in spring!
🤗💗
Love the colour 😊
It is indeed a special one – and first out in Spring.