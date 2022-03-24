Thursday Thoughts – Anemone hepatica

Little blue eyes among the winter leaves – not many yet, but still –

– a sign of hope

Come with me into the woods where spring is
advancing, as it does, no matter what,
not being singular or particular, but one
of the forever gifts, and certainly visible.”
― Mary Oliver

For Cee’s FOTD

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

