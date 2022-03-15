Lens-Artists Challenge #190- Close and Closer

I wanted [photography] to be more than a document, to be something that is as close as you could possibly be to the subject. – Chris Killip

A famous quote from Robert Capa goes: If your pictures aren’t good enough, you aren’t close enough. And

surely you win some things by getting closer – but at the same time you lose things too… For LAPC #190, Patti’s challenge is about moving closer to your subject. Post one photo or a series of photos showing what happened when you got closer to your subject!

So, get closer by moving your feet, by using a zoom or macro lens, or by cropping the photo. In my images I have zoomed in or cropped – no macro lens in these.

My inspiration was an interesting design museum in Gothenburg, which made our stay last weekend really worth while. The museum grew from a family with deep interest in oriental art into a versatile collection. We spent some hours enjoying and learning some really new things to us.

A netsuke is an artistically carved button-like toggle that was used to fasten cases for medicine and tobacco onto the belt of a kimono. From originally having been a simple piece of wood, the designs, motifs and materials changed and developed over the centuries. Ivory and wood, but also metal, horn and porcelain was used by the skilled artists.

Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you. – Frank Lloyd Wright



The motifs are from Japanese and Chinese mythology, and from the plant and animal worlds. Clearly it wasn’t enough with overall pictures – you had to get closer. An average sized netsuke is not bigger than 2-4 cm. The details are exquisite.

The word ”netsuke” means ”root to hang from”. Notice the opener with a snake in the pumpkin (?).

One of the rooms contained beautiful tapestries – this one from our famous Swedish artist, Märta Måås Fjetterström.

Her Swedish forest is a gem – and if you crop the image you will get either the canopy in cooler colours, or the forest floor in golden light. I find them all beautiful. Three artworks in one! Not all art will tolerate a good cropping, but this one does.

Finally, a hydrangea in winter costume – I had to have a flower too of course… The soft colours and the close-up make the skeleton petals a special treat.

Thank you, Patti, for helping us discover new things in our images! Do visit her site for more inspiration!

A special thanks to Tina for encouraging us to post our wonderful, odd, and eclectic photos. Next week, it’s my turn to inspire, so hopefully we will soon meet again!