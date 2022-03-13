Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 13 mars, 2022 / Leya / 4 kommentarer
4 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
A wonderful orchid and a great shot you made !
I love orchids too.
Oh I just love the colour tones of this image
Beautiful
Orchids are one of the best things about this time of year. This one is gorgeous. 😊