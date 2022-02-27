Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 27 februari, 2022 / Leya / 5 kommentarer
5 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
The beauty of floating mountains. ❤ Praying for Ukraine and all those countries near Russia!!
So vast and calming – and maybe helps us all send good vibes to those in the heavy aspects of the Ukraine situation
Such serenity 🙂
Beautiful clouds.
Thank you, Mari. I really did not know what to post when all my thoughts are with Ukraine.