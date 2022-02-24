Thursday Thoughts – Orb Formula!

As so many readers have been asking how I made the water droplets for LAPC’s last challenge – here is the formula. Originally I learned it from always innovative and informative Dina and Klausbernd at The World According to Dina.
1) Open an image in Photoshop
2) Crop it to a square format
3) Go to filter – distort – polar coordinates and click polar to rectangular
4) Go to image – rotate – flip vertical
5) Go to filter – distort -polar coordinates – rectangular to polar
6) Expand canvas: go to image – canvas size; expand to your liking but choose the right colour before saving
A small warning though…you will get addicted! Here are a couple from my garden last year – snow on the tiny spring flowers. The original scilla image is in the opener.
Scilla and daffodils after a snowfall
And here is what is coming in a month or so – sweet Anemone hepatica.
Have fun ”orbing” your world! Please tell us about it or post some of your results! We certainly need some fun these dark days, don’t we. ♥
Well, I don’t have Photoshop. Maybe I should … These are lovely.
Unfortunately I don’t have Photoshop! I love the outcome!
The last, with that hint of sunshine, is my favourite orb, but I really love the beauty of your Header.
Thank you! I don’t have Photoshop, I will try with Gimp-
I don’t have Photoshop so I’m out of luck. They’re very cool but I prefer the image of the flower in the snow. 😁
Thanks Ann-Christine! Yesterday my friend and I went to a nursery to do macro with flowers. I have a lot of images to practice on.
All your work is lovely and these are such cool images!
Oh, I have to try one! Thank you Leya! Beautiful!!
I had fun with these a few years ago. Here’s one of mine
and another old one
Love these orbs!
Oh, my, another time-waster – as though I didn’t have enough!
Fabulous. I’ll have to see what my PaintShop Pro can do 🙂
If you do, can you let me know as I’ve got Paint Shop Pro too.
Will do. I have Ultimate 2022