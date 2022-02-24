Thursday Thoughts – Orb Formula!

As so many readers have been asking how I made the water droplets for LAPC’s last challenge – here is the formula. Originally I learned it from always innovative and informative Dina and Klausbernd at The World According to Dina.

1) Open an image in Photoshop

2) Crop it to a square format

3) Go to filter – distort – polar coordinates and click polar to rectangular

4) Go to image – rotate – flip vertical

5) Go to filter – distort -polar coordinates – rectangular to polar

6) Expand canvas: go to image – canvas size; expand to your liking but choose the right colour before saving

A small warning though…you will get addicted! Here are a couple from my garden last year – snow on the tiny spring flowers. The original scilla image is in the opener.

Scilla and daffodils after a snowfall

And here is what is coming in a month or so – sweet Anemone hepatica.

Have fun ”orbing” your world! Please tell us about it or post some of your results! We certainly need some fun these dark days, don’t we. ♥