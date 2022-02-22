We welcome Anne as our host this week! She has chosen Water – we cannot exist without water, and we admire its beauty and love the many ways we can interact with it. I am sending some water thoughts from a rainy Sweden. Water, water everywhere…

Roni Horn is the creator of the Library of Water (Iceland) in the opener.

Water is the driving force of all nature. – Leonardo da Vinci



I am merely an insignificant creature on a microscopic blue dot in the vastness of space.

– Abhijit Naskar

I always welcome this feeling, it gives me a refreshing insight and reminder of my place in this world. The endless sea is there to show me.

The sound of water is worth more than all the poets’ words.

– Octavio Paz



Because no matter who we are or where we come from, we’re all entitled to the basic human rights of clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and healthy land to call home.

– Martin Luther King III



Nothing is softer or more flexible than water, yet nothing can resist it.

-Lao Tzu

We live on a blue planet that circles around a ball of fire next to a moon that moves the sea … and you don’t believe in miracles? – Unknown

I always reflect upon life while walking in nature, I guess many of us do. A Miracle, yes, she is, Mother Earth and everything living on her. I am grateful to be here for a short second.

Yesterday I learned how to make droplets out of my images…so, from my garden I am sending my dewy autumn aster and some clear droplets for you to reflect upon too.

” Within a single drop of water, an astrologically large number “sextrillion or 1.67 x1021” of molecules exists. The size of the tiny water molecule is approximately 0.275 nanometers or 2.75 Angstrom (x 10-10m). Water is the most abundant substance on earth.”

Finally, a favourite image from the Galápagos Islands. My dream of endless, warm water with an abundance of life!

Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth… these are one and the same fight. We must connect the dots between climate change, water scarcity, energy shortages, global health, food security and women’s empowerment. Solutions to one problem must be solutions for all.

– Ban Ki-moon



