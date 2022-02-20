Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 20 februari, 202218 februari, 2022 / Leya / 6 kommentarer
6 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Oh, brilliant
Beautiful, and so full of its own story.
Wonderful shot, it has a sense of expectation to it
Wonderful! Happy Sunday, Ann-Christine!
I can’t resist the opportunity to say this is a matchless photo. 🙂 It really is lovely.
Oh, I like that one … full of thoughts to ponder. Have a wonderful Sunday.