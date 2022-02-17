After years of trying to get there, (Corona restriktions and more…) we finally reached Sandgrund gallery in Karlstad. The owner of this museum/gallery is our Nordic watercolour master, Lars Lerin. When I was young, I tried my hand on this difficult task – watercolour painting. It is not easy. When the Corona restriktions started in 2020, I decided to give my painting efforts another try. I had more time on my hand, and I entered a couple of courses. I was happy. I cannot say I am any good at this, but I love it.
I want you to visit Sandgrund with me, to meet this skilled artist – I hope you enjoy!
A sensitive loner, traveller, artist, painter, writer – in fact he has written and illustrated more than 50 books. Many of them about his travels around the world. In later years he has written several children’s books as well. One of his books, with his thoughts and philosophy on life and the importance of our healing nature, won him the August Prize in 2014.
Lerin always had a dream of living in Lofoten, by the sea. And in his thirties he moved there to live with a Norwegian artist for 13 years. At times he was relying on drugs for his deep anxiety, but managed to leave the destructive life behind. Now he is a free man – married and a father of two.
I loved this study on ice and reed – where he explores his skills of light and shadows, textures and colours.
6 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – A Favourite Artist”
Ever so good A-C. Such a talent. The first large photo didn’t appear for me 🙂
Loved this Ann-Christine; his work is fantastic! Exactly the kind of work that really speaks to me. I loved the ice and reed study especially, as well as the boats. Just marvelous.
This exhibition has really ‘talked’ to me and I shall ask Mr Google to take me to the Gallery – thank you so much for the introduction ! Water colours are not a popular medium in bold and colourful Australia but I know the work of many artists in my birth country of Estonia using the medium. Perhaps the lower lights and different nature of both there and in Sweden. Love the works you have shown . . . another name to remember also for if and when . . .
Just yesterday evening we were watching a National Geographic on Lofoten. The images were breathtaking! You know I am no lover of ice and snow, but the scenery was awe inspiring. For anyone who has the talent, what a wealth of material. And Elsa looks to be in a very happy place.
Thank you for sharing his works they are really amazing
I would love to visit this gallery. Should I ever manage to get to Karlstad I shall know exactly where to go. Your images are brilliant – I know how difficult it is to photograph pictures in a gallery and I think you’ve done amazingly well.