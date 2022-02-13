Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 13 februari, 202210 februari, 2022 / Leya / 5 kommentarer
5 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
That is a beautiful photo Leya! Almost a 3D effect!!
If it weren’t for the stand, I wouldn’t know if it were a flower that looked like a lamp or the other way ‘round. 🙂 Beautiful fun.
What a nice juxtaposition with the real plant.
Ah those flower Tiffany lamps again! They are very special indeed.
Nice! Thanks for the close-up pic 🙂