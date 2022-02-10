Today I came across this picture, which is a much treasured one, because the bench and the roses are no more. In the header you will find the most relaxing place I have ever been to – the Amazon. Sitting in one of those hammocks, listening to the sounds of the djungle…I have never felt or slept better in my entire life. I brought home some of those sounds.
In 2016 we traveled in Spain and followed parts of the Camino. This friendly hostel along the road had a wonderful man in charge – with his Alsatian as a trusted companion. I can still feel the silence in that yard.
A cafe’ in Lodz, Poland, became a favourite I visited several times. I must love colours…and harmony…but who doesn’t?
My most loved place to sit is of course in nature, but the next best thing was on the stone steps to my grandmother’s house. But they are no more. So, stone steps it is, now at our summer house. I love sitting there, on the sun warm steps, mornings, evenings, – yes, any time of the day. Watching the sunset, the terns diving and the swallows sweeping over the sea for some late evening food.
8 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Sitting”
There’s such warm and peace in these photos 🙂
I can feel the tranquility in those pictures and something of it even seeps out towards me. The top photo with the white bench and the roses is the one I fell in love with – what a lovely spot. And that dog, what a lovely expression you captured in the eyes.
The calm tranquility seeps out of this post. Lovely.
The Alsation has such a lovely expression! No wonder, I guess, in that setting! Love the peace and calm these evoke, Ann-Christine. Happy Thursday!
I feel more relaxed having viewed your photos, A-C. And as it’s time for me to head to bed, thanks for that. 🙂
So nice that you have those memories and images Ann-Christine.
Beautiful clicks AC.
Thank you.
Majority of us love to be near Mother Nature.
But sadly we are busy with our lives.
How to find ‘sometime’ to visit Mother Nature is a big question.
I’d love to be with you in any of these places, especially Madrid. That dog photo is extra special though.