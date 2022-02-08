Until he extends his circle of compassion to include all living things, man will not himself find peace.
– Albert Schweitzer
This week, we’re delighted to welcome John Steiner as a new member of our Lens-Artists team. For his topic, he asks us an interesting question: What does change mean to you? John has some clever answers worth visiting!
The opener shows the change we all are waiting for now – at least here in the northern hemisphere. But it will not arrive for another two months…
Change is inevitable, and I believe Charles Darwin says it best: ”It is not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive but those who will best manage change.” But survival comes at a hard cost too. I have chosen changes from my own life. A mixed bag of joy and sorrow – Life is.
I love photography, even though it sometimes has to rest for a while – now much due to covid times… This photo is from a dam close by, always an autumn hiking treat. With different possibilities in computer programs, you can play around and get almost any change you want. Photosketcher used here. It is nice when you are in control yourself, isn’t it?
My hiking interest is huge – I have to visit the forest every day for dogwalks and fresh air that will keep me breathing and happy. Some favourite paths are gone, but other areas have become new favourites, and new trees will be planted where the old ones once stood.
In the autumn 2020 we finally decided for a glass house. The old stump from the big birch tree had to go – and make room for so many other plants. I have never regretted building the glass house, because all my special plants will easier survive winter. (And you might get some nice pictures of them too…)
Lastly, some changes are not wished for at all, but belongs to our closest circle of life. I lost my dear mother in 2020, and I lost sweet Totti. Little Milo has now grown up to be my handsome number 1 companion.
Many thanks to Amy for her ”Travels Have Taught Me” challenge, where we learned a great deal from your travel lessons! Next week, we’ll be looking forward to Sofia Alves’ challenge topic. Be sure to visit her beautiful blog!
10 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #185 – Change”
Some great images and choice of quotes, A C. And you demonstrate how you handle change.
Beautiful illustrations of change. I also like the choice of sliders that can be moved across the two images.
That’s some post Ann-Christine! Change is not always easy, unless is the change we’re hoping for. I love your photos that illustrate so well your thoughts. There’s some melancholy that I hope will melt away with Spring coming.
Great idea setting similar images side to side for showing a before and after view. 👍
Beautiful Beautiful! …and I am in agreement with you-I need my daily walks to help both physically and mentally. It has now become a necessity! And don’t we love our pets? Such therapy for the hard times ❤
Yes, change is inevitable and we are programmed to deal with the losses we experience. I still miss my darling mom so much. I love your photography and your choice of quotes. Your glass house must be such a joy to have.
I love the Darwin quote! And your photos are lovely. I’m glad you have Milo to keep you company on those forest trails. Change is inevitable so we must embrace it and it looks like that is what you are doing Ann Christine!
Wonderful post Ann-Christine! I hope you have wonderful memories of your mom and Totti. And, I’m glad you’re enjoying your daily walks and glass house. Take care.
A beautiful post Ann-Christine. I know some of your changes this past year were so painful and yet you carried on recovering day by day with little Milo by your side. I’m sure your daily walks were restorative as was your love of nature, your family, and of course your wonderful new glass house. Some years we just have to get from one day to the next, others seem to fly by. We never know do we. I suppose that explains the phrase ”live every day” – as I know you do. Loved your path in the woods and of course little Milo.
You handle change better than many. Always with compassion and an eye for beauty, Ann-Christine. I am sorry for your losses this year. 2 months till Spring???? Did I tell you I could never be Swedish? Laughing….