Frosty mornings are a joy. I walk in the garden, taking in the soft light…
…then I feed the birds, who are patiently waiting for me. If I am late, the little blue tit is the first one to sit on my window sill, pecking on the window and reminding me he is hungry.
Our national bird is the Blackbird, and I have several of them living in my garden. Favourite food? Apples. They get some every day.
An ordinary day being extraordinary because of the frosty light. Both Milo and I hope we will get some more of this before winter is over.
5 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – An (extra)ordinary morning”
Oh what a clear and frosty morn,
A good way for the day to be born.
Good for you looking after the birds in Winter Ann-Christine ❤
Beautiful! I’m envious since winter has been taking a long break here.
Wonderful! Hurrah for winter!
That first shot is extraordinary. Beautiful photos.