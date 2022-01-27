Thursday Thoughts – An (extra)ordinary morning

Frosty mornings are a joy. I walk in the garden, taking in the soft light…

…then I feed the birds, who are patiently waiting for me. If I am late, the little blue tit is the first one to sit on my window sill, pecking on the window and reminding me he is hungry.

Our national bird is the Blackbird, and I have several of them living in my garden. Favourite food? Apples. They get some every day.

Then it’s time for a walk with Milo. We walk just around the corner, crossing a couple of streets to find the path into the forest.

An ordinary day being extraordinary because of the frosty light. Both Milo and I hope we will get some more of this before winter is over.