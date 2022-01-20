One more glimpse of one of my favourite cities – Gdansk.
On the water – always fascinating and picturesque.
The medieval crane, built in the 15th century, is very impressive and a landmark of Gdansk.
The new architectural style fits in perfectly with the old one. So pleasing to the eye. I love this city – and I’ll be back…
4 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – A favourite again!”
Wonderful photos and reflections Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂
It’s simply sublime 🙂
Looks amazing. The architecture is very interesting and I love the composition of your second photo.
I see why you like it. It’s beautiful.