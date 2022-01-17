Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday 17 januari, 2022 / Leya / 11 kommentarer
11 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
. . . baby, it’s cold outside . . . ‘
This is a beauty, Ann-Christine. The delicate frosty edges are wonderful. 🙂
I know it’s cold there, but these look like laces around the leaves. Very beautiful!
Absolutely beautiful, A C
Gorgeous
I love frost leaves like these. Like they have been dusted with sugar
Wow, stunning
Those frosted leaves are astonishing – and beautiful.
All I can think of is how cold you must have been standing in front of these gorgeous frosty leaves! But it was worth it — I LOVE them!
The leaf edging looks as though it were man made. What an unusual image, and so lovely.
Happy week ahead from the Monday side of Sunday.