12 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
I am so enjoying your winter pictures. Here, though we have had a bit of frost lately, it has been very mild (too mild….)
I bet it was cold… but that light still has some warmth, maybe spring is on the way
Silence …. 🙂
C-cccccold! And beautiful. 😀
🙂 It seems you have got it too!
Yes!
What an unusual curve to that tree 😉
It certainly is. That’s what heavy, icy snow is doing.
A beautiful wordless Wednesday!
Thank you, Debbie!
snow is so beautiful, and cold 🙂
It is…