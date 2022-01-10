Macro Monday 10 januari, 2022 / Leya The Rose Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
9 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
Amazing
Crystallised!
Frosty crystals
Isn’t that so wonderful, it looks so delicate encrusted with ice 🙂
You may the frost/snow look like diamonds. 🙂
so delicate!
I love this frosty series! If only we could have just a bit.
I am loving your icy macro series Ann-Christine 🙂
Beautiful click