Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 2 januari, 2022 / Leya / 9 kommentarer
9 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
I can hear the silence.
A beautiful picture showing silence for the day.
. . . gently smiling in a row waiting for the first buds to appear . . .
Beautiful Ann-Christine 😀😀
So peaceful. Do you still have snow?
A perfect landscape – I can hear the silence.
So beautiful! Love it!
That’s beautiful Ann-Christine, and so tranquil too.
💛