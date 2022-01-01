Lens-Artists Challenge #180 – Favourite Images of 2021

Our team is back and we wish you welcome to 2022. This New Year comes, again, with much hope for the future –
It was as if the land opened its lips and breathed again, and was made anew.
― Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Our “Favorite Images of the Year ” challenge will be a bit different this year too. For me, this year meant continously living in my bubble, but a bit more freedom given than 2020. Still much less camera…and much less energy – but, here’s my year through lens and sense. Sometimes maybe not the best image, but the one that brings me feelings of joy and happiness.
My absolute favourite image for 2021, is the fabulous, snowy landscape a late evening in February. The opener though, is from yesterday – the frosty landscape we had the last days of December.
The feeling of Spring and early Summer is always the highlight of the year – and my backlit tulips represents that to me.
Macro moments and surprising views are also much appreciated. A walk by the brook in a special light,
My husband turned 70 and we celebrated all summer…one of the highlights was a visit to ARoS museum in Aarhus, Denmark.
Another one was the fact that the biggest wandering sand dune in Europe is to be found – in Denmark.
The beginning is always today.—Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
A visit to Tjolöholm Castle was a real treat this summer. A Tudor castle in Sweden! And the most modern things in those days – unknown to ordinary people – were brought here from England. Showers that sprinkled you all around, and roman baths on every floor.
Every moment is a fresh beginning. —T.S. Eliot
My daughter’s exam, and the most beautiful Lotus flower.
Autumn was now just around the corner, but the colours were slow to arrive this year.
It was a joy when they finally fired away and had me using the camera again.
And now let us welcome the new year, full of things that never were.
—Rainer Maria Rilke
And lovely new things were revealed and enhanced by the late autumn fog – the delicacy of the leaves and trees, and the little things that inhabits the forest floor.
Yesterday’s captures were frosty sheep in -12 degrees C, sticking together in the low sun, despite their thick coats…
The low sun and the soft light this winter makes it such a joy to walk with Milo. He loves the snow just as much as I do. And, as not many photographs are taken or images made in this cold weather – he is content not having to wait for me…
The Lens-Artists team is excited to announce that we’ll be welcoming several new members beginning in 2022. In addition to those of us with whom you are all familiar, we’ll be joined this year by
Sofia Alves of Photographias
Anne Sandler of Slow Shutter Speed
John Steiner of Journeys with Johnbo
Those of you who have followed us for some time will be familiar with all of them as they have all been regular participants and each has Guest-Hosted for us in the past. We know they will bring their marvelous photography, extensive travel experiences, close-to-home adventures, and fresh insight to our weekly challenges. We are very much looking forward to having them with us. Please be sure to follow their blogs to be certain you don’t miss any of our upcoming Lens-Artists challenges.
Finally – may 2022 bring peace, health, and happy moments to us all. We look forward to seeing Your favorite images of 2021 and understanding why you’ve chosen them. As always, we greatly appreciate your continued support of our challenge and the inventive creativity of your responses.
9 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #180 – Favourite Images of 2021”
The tulips reaching for the sun represent happiness for me, hon, but you handle snow and winter lighting so beautifully. Some middle ground for me, maybe, because I loved the year’s turning autumnal too. Thank you!
Your stunning images transported me across the ocean to your beautiful Sweden. Thank you!
I admire your creative eye for a beautiful image Ann-Christine and enjoyed browsing through your favourite shots. Happy New Year and here’s hoping for more freedom this year.
Wonderful choices. I really love the winter ones. Looking forward to 2022’s challenges. Happy new year
So many beautiful photos from last year. Ann-Christine, I could easily place myself in any of these photos. Your winter landscapes always captures my wanderlust self. Your flowers, particularly your lotus, is so special. Have a great one.
I wish you could hear the applause I’m sending your way Ann-Christine! Loved your choices for year-end, most especially those of your snowy or foggy terrain. Oh, and of course your beautiful flowers. OK, I simply loved them all. Wishing you peace and joy in the new year.
Happy New Year, Ann-Christine! I’ve often joked how much I like winter scenes, viewed from my computer in Arizona. 🙂 Truth is, I love what snow and ice do to a landscape, as you’ve well demonstrated here.
I must say, though, that my favorite is the lotus flower, the sharpness of the image and the bokeh make for a photo I’d love to hang in my house.
Happy New Year to you and yours, AC! These images, wow… I love the snow scene especially. The lotus flower is breathtaking. I admire your backlit shots.
Happy New Year, Ann-Christine. Great collection. I like especially the first winter image. It’s so pristine, clear, and calm. My collection is here: https://solaner.wordpress.com/2022/01/01/lens-artists-photo-challenge-180-2021-a-review-in-images/