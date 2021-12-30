Thursday Thoughts and Thursday’s Special

/ Leya

Today, I have tried to leave the Christmas chores behind, and went for my favourite challenge – Thursday’s Special from

Paula

…. this time with the photos and the assigned words that celebrate children and the child in each and every one of us. Join in if you feel like visiting that child!

Hope you had a great weekend and are enjoying the Holiday Season. Good health, peace and joy to you all!

INTROSPECTIVE

BEFRIENDING

WISH

CHOICES

INTROSPECTIVE and ANTICIPATING

12 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts and Thursday’s Special

  4. You always tug at my heart strings and make me smile, both! Thank you for that, Ann-Christine. I have no Christmas chores and am delighted to spend the time with you. Wishing you a blessed and peaceful year ahead, and good health always!

    Svara

  8. I normally am not a person for the introspective . . . but the months, nay perchance the year to come seem to murky for logical anticipation . . . so, thank you for the lovely photos on which to base one’s own mind travelling backwards . . . . hope peace is with you . . .

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.