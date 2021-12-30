Today, I have tried to leave the Christmas chores behind, and went for my favourite challenge – Thursday’s Special from
…. this time with the photos and the assigned words that celebrate children and the child in each and every one of us. Join in if you feel like visiting that child!
Hope you had a great weekend and are enjoying the Holiday Season. Good health, peace and joy to you all!
INTROSPECTIVE
BEFRIENDING
WISH
CHOICES
12 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts and Thursday’s Special”
Wonderful and poignant view of life. Choices made me laugh. Thanks for sharing your gift of photography.
Another beautiful post!
Great!
You always tug at my heart strings and make me smile, both! Thank you for that, Ann-Christine. I have no Christmas chores and am delighted to spend the time with you. Wishing you a blessed and peaceful year ahead, and good health always!
I think you’ve nailed it. Great choices 😀
What fun, A-C! I got a real chuckle from the children in the water.
I am glad you left the Christmas chores behind. This is special.
I normally am not a person for the introspective . . . but the months, nay perchance the year to come seem to murky for logical anticipation . . . so, thank you for the lovely photos on which to base one’s own mind travelling backwards . . . . hope peace is with you . . .
Adorable!
Beautiful photos!
Lovely. The child in me sure enjoyed these photos.
Wonderful photos for Paulas words Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂