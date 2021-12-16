Thursday Thoughts – Patterns 16 december, 202113 december, 2021 / Leya My garden and a cornfield – making patterns in the snow. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
2 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Patterns”
Snow has a wonderful way of showing the branching pattern of trees. 🙂
Fabulous patterns, and I’m jealous. We hardly ever have snow. The only patterns we have are the ones that are visible year-round. These you’ve shown us are quite special.