Lens- Artists Challenge #158 You Choose

/ Leya

The very fact of snow is such an amazement. – Roger Ebert

This week Tina is inviting us to post on a subject of our own choosing. ”Feel free to use your imagination to take your post anywhere you’d like – we look forward to lots of variety!” I’ve chosen some of the winter sceneries we’ve been lucky enough to experience here for a couple of weeks. Too early to stay until Christmas though, but certainly putting myself, children and dogs into the spirit of the holidays!

The first fall of snow is not only an event, it is a magical event. You go to bed in one kind of a world and wake up in another quite different. – J.B. Priestley

These images are all from a short drive yesterday, to visit friends.

Snow falling soundlessly in the middle of the night will always fill my heart with sweet clarity.
– Novala Takemoto

A glimpse of sun through thick skies.

Despite all I have seen and experienced, I still get the same simple thrill out of glimpsing a tiny patch of snow.
– Edmund Hillary

A short drive up the road we passed this house by a small pond. Happy to enjoy curtains of icicles!
To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold.
Aristotle

The snow lifted for a second, and the majestic trees showed off their soft duvet – a winter wonderland.
I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields that it kisses them so gently? And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says, ‘Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again.’
– Lewis Carrol

Winter forms our character and brings out our best.– Tim Allen

On our way home, the snow started falling again, and I loved every second of it. As Tina says – every day is indeed a gift. This snow will not last for many more days here, but I try to live in the moment – taking it in, loving the serenity.

We look forward to seeing what the week will bring as you gift us with posts that suit your own fancy. Please be sure to link them to Tina’s post, and to use the Lens-Artists Tag to help us find you in the reader. Thank you for sharing your celebrations last week, and next week Patti will be back at the helm. Until then, stay safe, enjoy the holiday season – and remember: One kind word can warm three winter months.Japanese Proverb.

8 reaktioner på ”Lens- Artists Challenge #158 You Choose

  6. WOW! We are speechless. So GREAT. And perfect matching quotes.
    Your pictures remind me of all the winters I experienced in Scandinavia. Especially when living in Finland. I was lucky that I had to drive once a week for hours through such a winter world on white roads. I miss that here.
    Snow changes the whole atmosphere. It makes everything look more beautiful, more like fairy land.
    Thanks for letting us see your winter wonder world.
    We all wishing you a wonderful week
    The Fab Four of Cley
    🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂

    Svara

  8. Great clicks AC.
    I always love snow.
    We never see snow in my part of the world.
    I always get exited when I see snow or snow fall.
    We do have snow but in north of India near Himalayan range.
    I wish to live in those areas.
    Thank you for these wonderful photos .

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.