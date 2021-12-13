The very fact of snow is such an amazement. – Roger Ebert
This week Tina is inviting us to post on a subject of our own choosing. ”Feel free to use your imagination to take your post anywhere you’d like – we look forward to lots of variety!” I’ve chosen some of the winter sceneries we’ve been lucky enough to experience here for a couple of weeks. Too early to stay until Christmas though, but certainly putting myself, children and dogs into the spirit of the holidays!
The first fall of snow is not only an event, it is a magical event. You go to bed in one kind of a world and wake up in another quite different. – J.B. Priestley
These images are all from a short drive yesterday, to visit friends.
A glimpse of sun through thick skies.
Winter forms our character and brings out our best.– Tim Allen
On our way home, the snow started falling again, and I loved every second of it. As Tina says – every day is indeed a gift. This snow will not last for many more days here, but I try to live in the moment – taking it in, loving the serenity.
We look forward to seeing what the week will bring as you gift us with posts that suit your own fancy. Please be sure to link them to Tina’s post, and to use the Lens-Artists Tag to help us find you in the reader. Thank you for sharing your celebrations last week, and next week Patti will be back at the helm. Until then, stay safe, enjoy the holiday season – and remember: One kind word can warm three winter months. – Japanese Proverb.
8 reaktioner på ”Lens- Artists Challenge #158 You Choose”
The silence of snow is something special, hon. Love that last photo, though I wouldn’t necessarily want to be there.
Beautiful snow landscapes Ann-Christine. It must be nice to have that beauty where you live.
This is a real winter wonder land !
The beauty of winter so well captured!
Your snow images in black and white are breathtaking!
WOW! We are speechless. So GREAT. And perfect matching quotes.
Your pictures remind me of all the winters I experienced in Scandinavia. Especially when living in Finland. I was lucky that I had to drive once a week for hours through such a winter world on white roads. I miss that here.
Snow changes the whole atmosphere. It makes everything look more beautiful, more like fairy land.
Thanks for letting us see your winter wonder world.
We all wishing you a wonderful week
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
So serene and pristine and tranquil, everything that Italy is not. 😀 But I hide out here in the countryside and it’s fine. I’ll post what my Saturday looked like tomorrow.
Great clicks AC.
I always love snow.
We never see snow in my part of the world.
I always get exited when I see snow or snow fall.
We do have snow but in north of India near Himalayan range.
I wish to live in those areas.
Thank you for these wonderful photos .