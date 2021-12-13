Lens- Artists Challenge #158 You Choose

The very fact of snow is such an amazement. – Roger Ebert

This week Tina is inviting us to post on a subject of our own choosing. ”Feel free to use your imagination to take your post anywhere you’d like – we look forward to lots of variety!” I’ve chosen some of the winter sceneries we’ve been lucky enough to experience here for a couple of weeks. Too early to stay until Christmas though, but certainly putting myself, children and dogs into the spirit of the holidays!

The first fall of snow is not only an event, it is a magical event. You go to bed in one kind of a world and wake up in another quite different. – J.B. Priestley

These images are all from a short drive yesterday, to visit friends.

Snow falling soundlessly in the middle of the night will always fill my heart with sweet clarity.

– Novala Takemoto

A glimpse of sun through thick skies.

Despite all I have seen and experienced, I still get the same simple thrill out of glimpsing a tiny patch of snow.

– Edmund Hillary



A short drive up the road we passed this house by a small pond. Happy to enjoy curtains of icicles!

To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold.

– Aristotle



The snow lifted for a second, and the majestic trees showed off their soft duvet – a winter wonderland.

I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields that it kisses them so gently? And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says, ‘Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again.’

– Lewis Carrol

Winter forms our character and brings out our best.– Tim Allen

On our way home, the snow started falling again, and I loved every second of it. As Tina says – every day is indeed a gift. This snow will not last for many more days here, but I try to live in the moment – taking it in, loving the serenity.

One kind word can warm three winter months. – Japanese Proverb.