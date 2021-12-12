Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 12 december, 202111 december, 2021 / Leya / 7 kommentarer
7 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
That makes me so happy, A-C. I recall completely silent mornings when I would walk/wake through snow like this and be filled with joy.
Such a great image.of the snowy day.
It looks so beautiful. I remember my first experience of snow in Germany in 2017. My daughter and family live there.
Wow! You have had quite a snowfall, but it does look beautiful. I love the silence that snow brings.
Snowy mornings are the best silence.
Wonderland! Beautiful!
Beautiful. The silence of snow is something very special.