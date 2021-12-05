Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 5 december, 20214 december, 2021 / Leya / 12 kommentarer
12 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Such a great natural pattern. My twisted / contorted Hazel is still hanging onto its leaves, but the catkins are very tiny. And no frost or snow to beautify it so.
What a stunning design these leaves and snow make. But be careful with that dog! As you say, not a good combination when out walking.
So beautiful! I wish we had crisp cold like that.
But sometimes you have? Today I was afraid I would break an arm or a leg – icy streets and a strong dog. No good combination…
Sometimes we do. But increasingly rarely. Icy days came as standard when I was a child. Oh yes, slipping … I’d forgotten about that.
I thought they were birds at first. I think I need to find my glasses 😊
Haha, just like me then…
Leaves caught in seasonal change….so beautiful.
I am glad you like it, Sandy
Such complex beauty could never be so perfect if made by man . . .
♥
Just ❤