Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Wordless Wednesday 1 december, 202130 november, 2021 / Leya / 3 kommentarer
3 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
It’s good that insects don’t care what angle a home is on 🙂 Fabulous photo Ann-Christine 🙂
What a great photo A-C. You have such an amazing eye for detail and composition.
I find those insect houses fascinating but this one appears to have taken a bit of a beating. 🙂 I like all the textures and shapes you captured in this shot.