Lens-Artists Challenge #176- One Image/One Story

I thought we would go for a minimalistic challenge this week – a good excercise, but I know you as I know myself… So, that doesn’t mean you must only use one, single image…I am sure you have several stories to share! Pick one or two, maybe three? As long as you use only one image for each (possible) story you have captured.
What is a photo story? Some photos are staged, or taken just for their story, and some stories come up first when you see your photo on the screen. A lot of photographic storytelling involves capturing shots of interesting scenes and phenomena that cannot easily be explained through words. These photos either tell the story of an interesting person or persons/animal or animals, or maybe occupy a human rights or awareness angle by depicting the plight of people in poverty-stricken or war-torn places. There are so many stories to capture…and to tell – we are looking forward to seeing some of yours!
I have chosen three different stories. The opener is a staged image at an exhibition of painted (artist Martin Jacobsen) back drops from a famous Swedish play: Queen of F*cking Everything, starring Jonas Gardell. Here Jacobsen uses landscapes in a dialogue with art history and popular culture. We easily recognize the Disney castle and the beautiful Swan Lake hint.
Standing close to a theatre back drop is indeed awe inspiring, just the size of it, and I always wonder how an artist can paint at such a large scale and get the perspective right. Be it in churches, street graffiti or elsewhere. I guess that is what the people in this image are expressing too.
The above image is from an outdoor exhibition in Denmark, where a big ring was set in the grass, and children were happily jumping in and out of it. – Suddenly the ring started sending out smoke (smoke-rings, haha…), which got parents (and me…) swinging up their cameras. An ordinary thing doing extraordinary things… this had to be immortalized!
Stunning images this week Ann-Christine, which do indeed tell their stories. That opening capture is really amazing and the little people in the image give us a perspective on its immensity.. And I loved the older couple in the heart of the forest. Wonderful
That second photo is gorgeous. It’s like the story of their lives 🙂
Great topic Ann-Christine! I’ll start the journey through my archives now. Your closing photo is gorgeous.
This should get the creative juices flowing….great topic!
What a great prompt!
Happy to hear, VJ! Looking forward to seeing your stories!
Ann-Christine what marvelous storytelling your wonderful photos portrayed. I’m going to have to think about this challenge 😀
OMG! You liberal Swedes. (You are Swedish aren’t you?) The Queen of effing Everything. GUFFAW! 😱😝 I LOVE that last shot. Beautiful!!!
Beautiful theme, photos and stories.
Here is mine, very minimalistic:
Love the older couple story, Ann-Christine, surrounded by Autumn. Have a good week and hope the weather isn’t too extreme.
You’ve set the bar very high with these photos, and what an interesting theme. Now where’s my thinking cap?
That grandeur painting is certainly a majestic piece of art. The colors, the scene, all telling a magnificent story.
And the last photo of the old couple surrounded by amazing leaves is remarkable. Very lovely theme for this week 🙂