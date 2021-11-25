Looking through my pictures from the last month…I found some really delicate autumn images. I guess these soft colours are not much connected to autumn… at least not to us in the northern hemisphere. But, as winter is knocking on our door, a faint spring feeling cannot be wrong. I hope you enjoy.
4 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Deliciously Delicate”
Dainty ! Fragile ! Beautiful ! Hmm . . . don’t think puss is particularly impressed . . . ?
Beautiful!! And as a cat lover, I give an extra star for the last photo! ❤⭐
Of course the shot with the cat is attractive but I very much enjoyed the delicacy and shapes in your plant shots, especially the one on the top left.
That cat! It remembers when cats were regarded as Gods in Ancient Egypt! You photos are delightful and delicate!