Lens-Artists Challenge #175 – Follow Your Bliss

Follow your bliss.
If you do follow your bliss,
you put yourself on a kind of track
that has been there all the while waiting for you,
and the life you ought to be living
is the one you are living.
― Joseph Campbell
Lindy is very welcome as our guest host this week! She has already taught me much about birds, and now a new expression – Follow Your Bliss. She explains that to follow your bliss is to pursue that which provides you happiness and joy. In my life, and I guess in yours as well, there are many such things to follow. I have chosen three of mine. They are all connected to the natural world, as you know is my Life.
When I was young, I would sit painting and drawing for hours after school, but today I am afraid these skills are almost forgotten. Being retired, I am having great fun though, trying to conjure them up again. After so many years hidden in some crevice far back in my head… I enjoy every minute I am filling an empty page with doodling or watercolours – This is indeed a revival of an old bliss.
Another great way to relax is by pressing flowers and plants, and making them adorn books, cards, and frames. Many years ago I even arranged my best friend’s wedding bouquet and framed it for her bedroom wall. It is still there after 35 years…
This year, my son decided to give me a real flower press for my birthday – I have always used books and papers and ”under the rug” pressing before… Now I collected my first leaves for the flower press from the hike in my opening image – and framed some of the really delicate ones for this post.
My last example is maybe too obvious a bliss… – photographing the world around me. The big world during my traveling days, and now mostly the little worlds that are essential to make our big world a whole. I have made it my mission to show how magical and fantastic our world is, down to its microscopic parts. We need everybody to understand, that if we lose these small worlds, we will lose our only home, Planet Earth.
Fauna – ( Fauna, Roman goddess of earth and fertility)
Humans (Homo sapiens) are the most abundant and widespread species of primate
Flora – (Flora, the goddess of plants, flowers, and fertility in Roman mythology)
Thank you for last week’s many shapes and designs – amazing! Now we hope you’ll join us in sharing how you follow YOUR bliss. Be sure to include a link to Lindy’s original post and to use the Lens-Artists tag so we can all find you in the Reader.
Next week, it is my turn to lead the challenge, so you are welcome to stop by at Leya’s on Saturday, November 27, and join us. Until then, stay safe and well.
Love the shot of the horses and the leaves in the glass frame…very nice 🙂
Although I always enjoy your wonderful photos, I love the leaf skeletons. What a joy to be able to revisit a passion as well as indulging in your photography and being in nature!
I am very impressed by your beautiful watercolors and drawing of the ginkgo leaves! What a gift!
An amazing post Ann-Christine, one of my favorites of your many beautiful posts throughout the years. I absolutely love that you linked your opening image of the beautiful landscape to the delicate pressed leaves in the frame. And how perfect is your thoughtful son to gift you with a ”real” flower press. I never actually knew there was such a thing! And your friend who has her bouquet still on the wall – how special is that? Your lens has shown us so much beauty… You are quite something Ann-Christine, and your post warmed my heart. Thank you so much for that.
Beautiful responses to the Bliss challenge. I love the photo of the horses running. Are they wild horses? Or are they a herd that is on a farm?
These are such beautiful images and words. Thanks Anita
It’s wonderful to be able to rekindle a passion you had years ago. Your sketches and watercolors are beautiful. And, of course, we would all agree that photography is a great way to find your bliss. Your macros are exceptional.
Love your words and your photos.
Good for you to rekindle your love of drawing and watercolor! Much like riding a bicycle (or a horse!) the skill returns when we use it again! I love your photo of the horses – beautiful and free. Thank you for this and for the opportunity to host this week.