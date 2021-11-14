Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 14 november, 202110 november, 2021 / Leya / 10 kommentarer
10 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Lovely
Deep in the wood….
Lovely spot. That looks like it could be here in New England with the stone wall and old barbed wire border.
It looks like a great place to sit and watch the day go by
The dull-hued Australian bush looks so very different from your autumnal scene . . . the seasonal variances, if any, are barely noticeable . . . Yes, I so would love to walk in soft rain there where you are . . .
I love it Ann-Christine. Looks so serene
I wish I were there right now ❤️
That looks just like where my s-i-l used to live in France. 🥰 So qpretty!
Pretty
Glorious shot!