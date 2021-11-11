Thursday Thoughts – The last forest beauty

An autumn walk in my own forest today. Milo is overjoyed as colder weather has arrived with near frost temperatures. I will have to be grateful for those colourful days and look back now and then on my images through the daily grey.

No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face.

― John Donne



There is a stillness in the air, and I hear only the water and some finches. A Robin’s ticking warning in the background.

I enjoy the spring more than the autumn now. One does, I think, as one gets older.

― Virginia Woolf

The path I always walk suddenly looks like spring in the morning sun. Wishful thinking… there are 6 more months to wait for its arrival.

I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.

― Nathaniel Hawthorne,

When I get closer to the meadows, I see the sun shining out there, spreading its generous rays into the darker forest.

And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves… -Virginia Woolf

Nowadays it has become more difficult for me to look up towards the canopy as I have a slipped disc in my neck. So, generally I wait until the path is favouring a look at the sky. And then it is amazing…

Autumn is the hush before winter. – French proverb

The last kilometer of the track passes a much-fotographed shed where the hunters used to have their gear and their breakfast. Last year the left window cover was broken, so a somewhat one-eyed old friend is now sleepily looking at me.

Autumn knows a mother’s heart. It gives and then lets go. – Anonymous

A homely stump, filled with little ones – just out of a fairy tale. John Bauer?

The final hundred meters of the track now, and you can see Milo and my husband as tiny dots near the end of the path.

Thank you again for walking with me. This might be the last really beautiful walk this year – unless we get early snow or hoarfrost.