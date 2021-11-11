Thursday Thoughts – The last forest beauty

An autumn walk in my own forest today. Milo is overjoyed as colder weather has arrived with near frost temperatures. I will have to be grateful for those colourful days and look back now and then on my images through the daily grey.
I enjoy the spring more than the autumn now. One does, I think, as one gets older.
― Virginia Woolf
The path I always walk suddenly looks like spring in the morning sun. Wishful thinking… there are 6 more months to wait for its arrival.
I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.
― Nathaniel Hawthorne,
When I get closer to the meadows, I see the sun shining out there, spreading its generous rays into the darker forest.
And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves… -Virginia Woolf
Nowadays it has become more difficult for me to look up towards the canopy as I have a slipped disc in my neck. So, generally I wait until the path is favouring a look at the sky. And then it is amazing…
Autumn is the hush before winter. – French proverb
The last kilometer of the track passes a much-fotographed shed where the hunters used to have their gear and their breakfast. Last year the left window cover was broken, so a somewhat one-eyed old friend is now sleepily looking at me.
Autumn knows a mother’s heart. It gives and then lets go. – Anonymous
A homely stump, filled with little ones – just out of a fairy tale. John Bauer?
The final hundred meters of the track now, and you can see Milo and my husband as tiny dots near the end of the path.
Thank you again for walking with me. This might be the last really beautiful walk this year – unless we get early snow or hoarfrost.
Snow…not yet please. 🙂
Oh, this is all so beautiful! Thank you for taking us all on this walk with you and capturing the scenes so beautifully 🍁🍂 The light on the little fungi is perfect, as well as that on the leaves and path 🙂
A perfect walk through an autumnal wood, something I miss now that I cannot walk so easily on uneven ground. Being in your company in that place has lifted my spirits.
Mari, how glad I am to have lifted your spirits! Something we all need these days.
It’s a great pleasure to be able to walk with you. You’ve captured some wonderful colours and I will have to think more about autumn sunshine being too precious to waste. It was interesting to see the stream running through a flat landscape and almost without banks. That might be the angle of the camera.
Thank you for taking us on your walk through your beautiful forest. You are so lucky to live in such beauty and to have the talent to capture it.
I am very grateful, Anne, and happy you walked with me!
Such a lovely peaceful walk with you this morning, beautiful words and colours. I totally agree with Virginia Woolf, I prefer spring to autumn now. And I love that quote
Hope your winter is not too harsh and cold and you can enjoy many more walks in your wonderful forest.
I’m glad you came along too, Jude. Time is short and light is fading.
Yes. It is getting dark here already and it is not even 4 pm yet. Still only 6 weeks before the shortest day.
Thanks for capturing your walk in an autumn wonderland.
Glad you came along!
What a beautiful forest you have! ❤ Thank you for taking me with you.
Always a pleasure.
Dear Ann-Christine,
thanks for taking us on your walk. Here the leaves are changing colour as well.
Beautiful autumn pictures. You caught this special autumn mood very well.
Keep well and happy. Love from the misty sea
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Love back to you all – thank you for walking with me!
It was a pleasure 🙂
Just beautiful.
Thank you for coming along, Florin!
There is much beauty in the fading of summer’s green into the lovely hues of autumn. You have shown much of that in your images from your forest, lucky you, Ann-Christine. I am sorry to read of your neck and its aggravated disc. I hope it mends soon. I have had two herniated discs in my lower back which fortunately are not bothering me for a while now. Heal quickly.
Thank you Steve, glad yours is feeling better now! Everything grey here now. I can go back looking at your exhibition again – cheering me up!
🙂
It is simply gorgeous, a symphony of colours tempting us to loiter and be unafraid. Love it
❤
Your beautiful forest, Ann Christine!
❤
🥰
The peace you carry with you is always an enticement, Ann-Christine. You can transform those woods to a place of magic at will. But I feel a sadness for the departing season. I who live with blue skies. Wishing you a week of smiles.
You always make me smile, Jo. So happy to call you my friend under the blue skies !
🤗💙💕