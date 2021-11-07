Life in Colour

I was so happy to finally have some colours around this autumn – but now, as usual in November, they are already gone with the wind. For Jude’s black and grey...I have chosen all my images from November blog posts or November months since 2011. Honestly, a month I could easily jump in the calendar…but thanks to Jude, it will be interesting to see what shows up in images. Smog in China is the most grey of all in my gallery, the others are OK for a November.