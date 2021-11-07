I was so happy to finally have some colours around this autumn – but now, as usual in November, they are already gone with the wind. For Jude’s black and grey...I have chosen all my images from November blog posts or November months since 2011. Honestly, a month I could easily jump in the calendar…but thanks to Jude, it will be interesting to see what shows up in images. Smog in China is the most grey of all in my gallery, the others are OK for a November.
13 reaktioner på ”Life in Colour”
Beautiful!
The cats are the winners but the indifferent dogs are good too 🙂 🙂
This is a brilliant collection of grey and black photos. All of them are superb! My favorite is the two cats, grey and black , coming out of the doorway.
More cats and dogs! I once had a grey cat like that one, great that you got it with a black cat too. The statue is quite amazing – what and where?
A-C, what a great diverse assortment of black and whites. I adore the cats and dogs the best. 😀 😀
That statue is stunning, in black and gold.
Oooh
I’m in love with your grey and black photos too, Ann-Christine.
Fabulous! And to get a black and a grey cat together like that was real serendipity. I loved your black and gold statue. It’s gorgeous.
Oh fabulous! What a gallery! It (almost) makes November worthwhile.
Thank you kindly, Margaret – I thought it would be difficult to find grey and black – but – it wasn’t!
I’m finding that too! Watch this space!
Agreed!