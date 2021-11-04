I had two wonderful hikes last week – one of them was my usual morning walk turned into a dreamy, yet colourful walk in the fog – and the other one an afternoon walk in a sunny haze. The first one posted on Lens-Artists, the other one here today.
No Milo on this walk – otherwise he would have loved the many interesting stops I made. But the road did not lead to where I had expected…
It finally led down to the lake, where we use to swim in the summer. Now I wished the sun would stay until I got there – it would have been a nice finish to the day.
And I was lucky – a beautiful day came to a beautiful end. Thank you for walking with me again!
2 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts”
I’m most glad to walk with you to this beautiful lake. You know, instead of a dog for company. 🙂
Another beautiful walk!!