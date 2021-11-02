Lens Artists Challenge #172 – A Day of My Week

You can walk in a dream while you are awake: Just walk in the misty morning of a forest!

― Mehmet Murat ildan

A day of my week – Amy hit my lucky last week, that offered some lovely opportunities for photography. All these are from one of my morning walks with Milo.

I like the muted sounds, the shroud of grey, and the silence that comes with fog.– Om Malik



This was a soft, foggy morning – emitting a soothing quietness to the world. I could faintly hear the robins and some finches going about their morning business.

With the light slowly seeping through the trees, I felt a gratefulness filling me – that I was alive, that I was allowed to walk in here this morning.

In the quietness, even Milo could feel the joy of little things, the delicate wonders surrounding us. He doesn’t mind my stopping for photographing anymore – he’s a big boy now.

After a couple of hours, our stomachs told us we maybe should return for some breakfast…and by then the sun was breaking through. Maybe this meant ending some of the magic, but also, the beginning of a new kind of magic…

I am glad you found the time to walk with me this morning. Thank you. Needless to say, I have many more images in store…and you might see some more later on.

We hope you will join us with pieces of a day of your week, traveling or at home! Be sure to include a link to Amy’s original post and please use the Lens-Artists tag.

Finally, many warm and happy thanks for your Weird and Wonderful entries last week! I had so many laughs and smiles at your images and stories. Being a bit weird is sometimes just what we need…

Next week, Tina will be hosting the theme ”Interesting Architecture”. Be sure to visit her at Travels and Trifles. Until then – stay well and safe.