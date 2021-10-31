Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 31 oktober, 2021 / Leya / 7 kommentarer
7 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Leaves on the windshield….a common, but beautiful sight in autumn 😀
I guess one can say, ”It’s fall”.
Very nice …
Great Picture!!!
Yes, we agree with Sue.
Wishing you a great Halloween, dear Ann-Christine
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Ah, yes, parking under trees is not to be recommended – at any time if the year!
That’s a familiar sight although it’s mostly Maple leaves I clean off the car.
That says it all 😁