Thursday Thoughts – Along the road and around the bend… 21 oktober, 202120 oktober, 2021 / Leya One single day of sunshine… …and I knew I had to follow the colours… …along the road. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Along the road and around the bend…”
Very inviting shots, they immediately make me want to ride my bike there 😉
What an absolutely beautiful stretch of road!
Fantastic feaurred image!
Love it
I love the light!!
Or as Tolkien put it:
“The Road goes ever on and on
Down from the door where it began.
Now far ahead the Road has gone,
And I must follow, if I can,
Pursuing it with eager feet,
Until it joins some larger way
Where many paths and errands meet.
And whither then? I cannot say”
”Follow the colours” L.O.V.E.! Should be my personal motto. Do you give me permission to use this phrase? 🙂