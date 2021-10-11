Macro Monday 11 oktober, 20219 oktober, 2021 / Leya A short glimpse of sun, and the last supper for some. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
What a beautiful restaurant at which to dine . . .
Absolutely beautiful.
Absolutely wonderful 🙂 🙂
What a lovely photo.
Lovely ”last supper”. Also love the 3D effect, the foreground seems to leap off the screen at me 😀
That’s simply beautiful!