Life in Colour – Orange 5 oktober, 2021 / Leya I love orange, and these are for Jude:
9 reaktioner på ”Life in Colour – Orange”
Orange has such an ability to alter a photo. It really draws the eye
These oranges certainly mesmerizing 🙂
Thank you, Hammad! It is a beautiful colour.
Zing! Perfect.
😁
A very eclectic selection, well thought out!
Diversity at least! Thank you!
Wonderful photos. That’s a real Tomcat.
Thanks – I guess it is! And beutifully coloured.