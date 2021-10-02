Lens Artists Challenge #168 – Seen Better Days

Tina’s challenge this week is – Seen Better Days. Old, worn and dilapidated …yes, but I’d like to think one of the reasons to why so many of us love these things, and even take photos of them, must be because ageing is unavoidable. Things around us have all seen better days, and so have many of us. We have to accept it and find the intrinsic, inner beauty in what remains of the former glory.
Or, like this dilapidated shed, softly dressed in a snowy winter gown.
But – sometimes everything appears to be just a sad story…
Well, what can I say…Thank you, Still Restless Jo, for giving me the idea to this post when she read this week’s title! Jo wrote: ”Things that have seen better days? Ha! Sounds like me,” Sorry my friends, but I just could not resist the coincidence! Because today happens to be my birthday, and here I am – seen in better days. The photo on the left was taken when I met the world’s oldest blogger, Dagny, in 2017. I had just turned 60 and Dagny was 106 years old. The last photo was taken for my teacher’s ID-card, and I had just turned 50. Those were the days, and life was easier then in so many ways.
Should I reach the same age as Dagny, ( who is now 109, going on 110 – and still blogging…) my qualified guess is I would never look as bright and alert as she does…and I would certainly not be blogging.
Thank you all for the beautiful Autumn colours for Amy’s challenge last week! You offered some really sparkling and fiery entries – no wonder so many of you declared Autumn as your favourite season!
We are looking forward to seeing your posts for this challenge, and please link to Tina’s beautiful original post and use the Lens-Artists tag. Next week we are delighted to welcome I J Khanewala of Don’t Hold Your Breath as our guest host. Until then, stay well and be kind.
Happy Birthday . ‘Old is gold ‘ and ‘life begins after 60…. The stately touch to the young self.
Appropriate post & images
Congratulations and happy birthday Ann Christine.
You don’t look 60.
I was under the impression that you are around 30 to 40
God bless you.
OLD IS GOLD
Love your captures Aging with grace!
Happy birthday Ann-Christine, almost the same date as mine, but you are a little younger. I also feel that I have aged doubly over the last two years, I find it hard to enjoy going out much, but hope that will change as the county quietens. Love your photos, the shed is such a wonderful photo.
Happy birthday !! I love all of your choices for the theme! Dagny can provide us all with inspiration!!
And a very Happy Birthday to you Anne-Christine..from Down Under. 🙂
A very, very happy birthday Ann-Christine . . . thank you for all the interesting photos but, above all, for yours ! Delighted you included the pic with Dagny . . . oh what I would give to emulate her . . . methinks it is her interest and participation in life which leads her bodily organs to allow it to continue . . . God’s blessings . . .
What an interesting post. And as for your photos of yourself All I can say is that maybe you did look a bit younger but the older you is still someone I would like to meet one day!
Happy Birthday! Looked through comments and wondering, could someone share the link to Dagny’s blog? Not yet on my radar and a general search didn’t show me anything that seemed ‘the right Dagny to which was referred….” – 😀
That said, I always remember when my dark brown hair Mom first started going gray – she would hold out one strand or another and say, ”this gray hair? This showed up after the boy plowed his bicycle through a fence – 38 stitches!… This one? Sis in ER, and prepped for emergency surgery, and no clue what was going on…. This one? Sigh – my husband decided to pull off to the side of the road and take a nap, because he was so tired, didn’t get home until 4am the next morning – And he didn’t call! I stayed up all night, worrying about him bleeding to death in a ditch. When he arrived home? I told him of my worries, and he looked shocked and surprised and said, ”Well, now, hon, have I EVER done that to you before???” – – – :D.
So I guess, overall, I was blessed to just look at wrinkles, gray hairs, etc., and think, ”badge of honor – here’s where I smiled often – these lines? showed up after I hadn’t laughed for nearly two years. These gray hairs? Oh, YEAH! I EARNED THOSE! Fair and Square and no one gonna take them from me, or try to cover them up!
😀
Happy Birthday Ann Christine! Great images. I love the colors on the old door and the snow on the old shed.
Firstly, Happy Birthday, A C! Love these images…your friend at 109 is amazing. As to the other images, I love the old shed, and of course the car that I didn’t get to see at Kyrko Mosse!
First happy birthday Ann-Christine 🎂🥂 A great selection and I remember that shed and rickety stairs from ages ago it seems. I like the idea of the Car Graveyard and am well pleased they remove all the toxic bits. 🙂 🙂
Happy birthday, Ann-Christine! Wishing you more great days and even better days ahead. Enjoyed these glorious photos and post.
Definitely seen better days. Great photos.
Happy birthday once again, Ann-Christine! I must say that your soul is so young that these numbers cannot apply to you. Over 60?? 😮 Also, I don’t see much difference between these two photos. Thinking of blogging at 110 makes me a bit anxious. I do hope they invent something else by then, such as thought travel. The door is magnificent and I’d guess from Poland? I have just visited a ghost town and I know what I’d be posting. Cin cin with a nice glass of red.
Great selection of photos. I love the snow covered shed. Happy Birthday!🎈
Thank you ♥
I hope I wouldn’t be blogging at 109. She’s impressive. I so adore your photos and post. We can all use some easier times. It’s been a rough 18 months for the world.
Thank you, Cee – and I agree, she is really impressive. She fell and broke her arm last year, but now she is up and going again – amazing. I feel the last two years have brought at least another two years (four all in all) on me. And I guess most of us feel the same…I share your hopes for easier times.
You don’t look ten years older in your picture, in fact, I think you look better in the photo with your friend, when you had the added years! Lots of lovely old pictures there for us to look at, even the sad ones look good!
Thank you kindly, Mari! And I belong to those who just love even the sad ones. There are stories in them.
Firstly Happy Birthday 🎉🎂
I love your photos. I think older people have such interesting beautiful faces, life stories are etched there. And you look much younger than your years
Thank you, Karina, I love older people too. My grandmother was the sweetest little lady ever – wrinkles all over. I think it told of a life well lived, and as you say, stories are there. And thank you kindly for your comment.
Great finds 🙂
🙂 Thank you!